You Can Now Wishlist Items on the Epic Games Store

If you've been using the Epic Games Store to make most of your video game purchases, you'll be pleased to know there's now an additional feature you've likely been missing: the ability to add games to a wishlist on the platform.

The Epic Games Store originally launched in 2018, but it's been bereft of the wishlist feature since. Many of the same features you'd expect from the store like Steam are on there, but it was only just recently that wish listing was added.

Wishlists are now available on the Epic Games Store. ❤️📝 Try them out now and share your thoughts! Learn more here: https://t.co/sbTFY2hCm7 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 10, 2020

Adding games to a wishlist may seem like a rudimentary option to have, but it's actually very useful for gamers to keep track of things they want to purchase or play eventually. And now that the option is available, you can go play with it right now on the Epic Games Store.

It seems this is just the first step when it comes to reaching some sort of parity between Steam and the Epic Games Store, so we'll be waiting with bated breath to see what's up next. Eventually it will likely be fitted with the same features as Steam.