This "Mulan" Extended TV Spot Shows Off More of the Battles and Fight Scenes

The marketing push for Mulan continues with yet another TV spot. Disney has really turned the marketing up to eleven over the last few weeks in the lead up to the release of this movie. It has a massive budget to make back [and that's before the marketing which has to be an additional $100 million on top of the base $200 million budget] and with the worries that coronavirus is going to severely impact the bottom line, we don't really blame them for wanting to try and get as many seats in theaters as possible. This TV spot, which is a minute-long compared to the usual 30 seconds, and focuses on the various battles and fight scenes we're going to see in this live-action adaptation. We also get some of the best shots we've seen so far of the phoenix that will be in this movie and it looks pretty awesome.

Is all of this marketing making you want to brave the crowds to see Mulan or are you planning on staying home? Or were you never interested in this movie in the first place? Let us know in the comments.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan. It will be released on March 27th, 2020.