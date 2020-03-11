Remember during the second-half of AMC's The Walking Dead season 9, when Daryl (Norman Reedus) just wanted to be left alone with Dog and live out his life as a hermit? Considering what he's facing at the end of last episode "Morning Star", you have to think that there's been at least a second or two where he yearns for that life again. Just a second or two… relax, we know Daryl's one of our go-to heroes.

So in appreciation for all of his hard word, dedication to his craft, and gallons of fake blood he had to wear on hot Atlanta days, WIRED Autocomplete Interview gave the actor an opportunity to answer the internet's most searched Reedus/Daryl-themed questions. From how he was first discovered and how he found his way to video game Death Stranding to whether or not he can speak Japenese – and a whole lot more – check out the video below to see how much about Mr. Dixon's real life alter-ego you really know…

In the following promo and preview images for "Walk With Us", our heroes look to be in even worse danger. Alpha (Samantha Morton) has Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and a legion of Whisperers on the hunt for our scattered survivors – and what looks like a Negan-Aaron (Ross Marquand) face-off – or is something else at play?

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 12 "Walk with Us": With Negan's help, Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop.

When AMC's The Walking Dead returns for its second-half of season 10, our group of survivors are trapped… some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers… others, in a spiral of suspicion and grief — all orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching and one step ahead of the communities. Through this conflict and all they've lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again. But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.

We didn't mince words over how impressed we were with season opener "Lines We Crossed" (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Ryan Hurst, and Thora Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as Melissa McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes. Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught fire… literally.