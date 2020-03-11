The "PUBG" 6.3 Update Brings Panzerfaust To The Game

Things are getting a little more explosive in PUBG as the devs have released the 6.3 update, which includes the introduction of the Panzerfaust. If you're unfamiliar with this weapon, it's basically an Area of Effect rocket that will get the job done in a specific area. The update also comes with weapons balancing, new skins, bug fixes, and a bunch of other new content for PUBG. You can read more about the Panzerfaust below, and you can check out more about the update here.

Panzerfaust Karakin exclusive

Uncommon world spawn found across the map

Guaranteed to be in every airdrop

The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid air The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb The warhead will explode mid air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet

One time use Once the warhead is fired, the Panzerfaust tube will be discarded and cannot be picked back up

Firing the warhead produces a backblast, so be careful! The backblast damages those within a 3m zone behind the weapon

Be careful you don't have any teammates, or a wall too close behind you. You've been warned

Zeroing options at 60, 100 (default) and 150 meters