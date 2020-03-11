Disney +'s The Mandalorian isn't wasting any time getting excitement rolling for the second season (set to return in October 2020). Jon Favreau's back in charge for the second season, WWE pro-wrestler Sasha Banks has a part this season, Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) believes his Darksaber-wielding bad guy could make a turn towards the light in the near future, and that pilot episode director Dave Filoni would be back to direct.

Now, the folks at ComingSoon.net have gotten Esposito to open up a little more about what viewers can expect. Speaking briefly at the Disney+ premiere of Stargirl, the actor confirmed that he was back in character mode – and that he's been getting a little "method" with his acting when it comes to swinging the Darksaber – much to the props folks' chagrin:

"I am. I really am. I want to say I've destroyed quite a few of them and the prop guys go, 'Wow, you go all in.'"

While Esposito wouldn't offer up specific details, he did share what he's taken from this season – both personally and professionally, on a number of levels:

"This season is going to be really great. This is the ultimate space western that's so connected to things that we don't know and don't see. Originally George Lucas had a mentor and friend in Joseph Campbell. Joseph Campbell was all about the power of myth and the journey of the hero. Isn't every one of our journeys the journey of the hero? We have our own hurdles to jump over and our own visions on our head that we want to hit. I was thinking the other day about all the things in my life that I haven't done. And will I be disappointed at the end if I haven't done them? And what's the flipside to that – I've done so many of my visions and dreams of what I've wanted to do and if I miss a couple on the bucket list I'm not going to be upset about that. But a lot of people haven't checked off one or two or three."

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.