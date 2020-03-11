The Green Lantern Season #2 Explains Away Some Really Weird Writing

Today's The Green Lantern: Season Two by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp see Hal Jordan and co get a little neatnik with the language.

As the comic suddenly resembles some of the madder superhero comic books at the time where the writers went a little left-field. The Steve Gerbers, the Arnold Drakes, even Stan Lee on occasion, with speech patterns following free association poetry in places.

Oh Bobby, stop trying, no one is convinced. Of course, in Green Lantern Season Two there is an in-story reason for this attempt to channel a very peculiar past.

Sadly there is no such explanation for the new issue of Young Justice.

Though it may explain some of the more nonsensical stuff I've been writing today.

