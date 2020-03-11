A day after news came down that Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was shutting down production in Prague out of growing concern over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, series co-star Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) took to Instagram to lament having to leave the city, while complimenting the people of Prague and promising a return:

Prague. What a city. We've been shooting #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and experiencing one of the most beautiful cities in the world filled with the most wonderful and welcoming people. Now we are being sent home. 😷 Too soon. Prague, you're gonna be in my thoughts for a long time. Thank you. Will be back. Thinking of you ❤️ #BuckytakesEurope

The majority of filming has taken place in Atlanta, but filming moved to Prague last Friday and was expected to last approximately one week. The studio officially shut down production on Tuesday, with crews and actors brought back to Atlanta. The move comes after the government closed schools and put heavy restrictions on travel and large public-gathering events – no word if or when filming would return, or if this would impact the show's August release window.

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson aka Falcon) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy). Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) were recently cast in undisclosed roles.

In early November 2019, Stan and Mackie had some great news to share with fans, taking to Marvel Studios' Instagram account to post a "story" announcing that production on the streaming series was officially underway. Following that, Mackie jumped on Twitter to make it "uber-official" with a shot of their respective on-set director's chairs.

Here's a look at some concept art for the upcoming series from the Disney + documentary Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe:

Following up on Super Bowl Sunday's sneak preview of WandaVision, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and Loki – Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed during the company's regular conference calls that The Falcon and the Winter Solider will debut August 2020, with WandaVision set for December 2020. No release date was set for Loki, but the series is expected to have a Spring 2021 debut.