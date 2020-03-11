"The Beatles: Get Back": Disney to Release Peter Jackson Documentary

Director Peter Jackson couldn't find a more generous distributor than Disney for his documentary The Beatles: Get Back. The film chronicles the recording of the band's final album "Let It Be."

"The Beatles: Get Back is a front-row seat to the inner workings of the genius of those creators."

– Bob Iger, Disney executive chairman

Extensive Research and Features

Jackson worked extensively with band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. He also consulted with the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison in Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison. He repurposed 55 hours of unreleased footage filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969 and 140 hours of largely unheard audio recordings from the "Let It Be" album sessions. The documentary also features footage of the band's final concert as a group, which is their rooftop performance on London's Savile Row.

Jackson released a statement about the joint venture.

"Working on this project has been a joyous discovery. I've been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces. I'm thrilled that Disney have stepped up as our distributor. There's no one better to have our movie seen by the greatest number of people."

The Beatles: Get Back came courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd and WingNut Films Productions. Jackson, Clare Olssen, and Jonathan Clyde serve as producers. Ken Kamins and Apple Corps' Jeff Jones are the executive producers.

Lindsay-Hogg directed Let It Be, originally shot in 1969 but released in 1970 after The Beatles broke up. Disney said a fully restored version of the original film will be released at a later date.

The Beatles were active from 1960-1970 taking the music scene by storm setting world records in the U.K. and the U.S. They won seven Grammys, six diamond, 16 platinum, and six gold albums in the U.S. They are the current record holder of the best-selling band in the world with more than 800 million albums sold physically and digitally.

The Beatles: Get Back comes to US and Canadian theaters on September 4.

