Super7 Says 'Play Ball!' With New MLB Figures

Super7 is expanding its MLB offerings right now with modern player ReAction figures, Bullpen Buggies die cast cars, and new Mascots ReAction figures. The modern MLB players include favorites from the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Super7's home team the Giants. Players like Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge are in this wave, and each comes on a vintage style card and with an accessory. The Bullpen cars are an awesome throwback to the cars from the 70's and 80's that used to bring relievers from the bullpen to the pitcher's mound. Each is die cast and in the 1:64 scale. Finally, to new mascots join the Phillie Phanatic- Mr. Met and the Giants Crab!

These are all available now, and can be ordered here. Check them out below.

PLAY BALL! Super7 grew up with the Miracle Mets, Astroturf, '75 Topps, Kelly Leak, Crazy Crab, and The Bash Brothers. Now taking the field are the latest in the Super7 x Major League Baseball collaboration:

Modern MLB Player ReAction Figures! The debut of some of today's most popular players! Yes, the figures are scaled for height! More players coming in the future.

MLB Team Mascot ReAction Figures! The ever popular Mr. Met from New York City and the infamous Crazy Crab of the San Francisco Giants join Phillie Phanatic! Mascots are scaled for height with other ReAction Figures! More team mascots coming in the future.

Bullpen Buggies! The Super7 Bullpen Buggies are 1:64 Scale die cast vehicles from the Field of Dreams. Imagine your favorite relief pitcher making his grand entrance to save the day with this first series of retro style buggies.

Spring Training is in full swing so join Super7 in the countdown towards Opening Day! Visit the Super7 webstore to join your team today.