So How Did Young Justice Forget Each Other Anyway? (Spoilers)

Since Brian Bendis brought back Young Justice, filling it with characters such as Connor Kent and Bart Allen, who weren't meant to be in continuity any more, but who had had hints running in various DC Comics titles over the past years. But rather than explain it all, Bendis just kept them as spinning plates as DC Comcis rolled out Doomsday Clock, Flash Forward, Justice League and more with their own contradictory explanations. And in Young Justice #14, as the team finally get back together (after a heist of a rescue attempt) across the dimensions…

Eventually, we get the promise that all will be explained…

…next issue. One more week to go. Dr Manhattan messing with time? Wally West messing with time? A lot of under-age drinking? If they still don't reveal it all next month, you will have a mandate to riot.

YOUNG JUSTICE #14

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A/CA) John Timms

Now that Young Justice has figured out who the bad guys are, it's time to bring the fight to S.T.A.R. Labs' front door! But the combined forces of Dial H for Hero, the Wonder Twins, Naomi, and the entire Young Justice roster may not be enough to defeat these evil scientists. It's time to call in some super-powered backup…the new Young Justice! Plus, how will Superman revealing his secret identity affect Conner Kent?In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99 YOUNG JUSTICE #15

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A/CA) John Timms

Young Justice versus S.T.A.R. Labs! What happens when a universe reboots right under you? Conner is about to find out! The entire Young Justice team confronts the evil genius behind S.T.A.R. Labs and the truth about Conner Kent. This will bring Conner to the doorstep of his namesake, Clark Kent, to find out more about himself and the DC Universe. Guest-starring Superman in a unique crossover with Action Comics.In Shops: Apr 08, 2020

SRP: $3.99 YOUNG JUSTICE #16

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) John Timms

Impulse unleashed! Bartholomew Henry Allen II has traveled to the edges of space and time-and along the way, he's discovered truths that he's kept from even his closest friends. Until now. The truth behind the legacy of Young Justice is revealed! What does tomorrow hold for Young Justice?In Shops: May 06, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Young Justice #14 is out today from Marvel Comics… I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.