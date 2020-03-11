Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are having as much fun as two actors possibly can have on a sequel television series (keep it clean, people). In fact, Berkley posted a video via Twitter to celebrate "Mario Day" on March 10. To commemorate her favorite "Mario", she listed her six favorite things about her Saved by the Bell co-star.

We do #MAR10Day a little differently around here. Find a co-star who talks about you the way @ElizBerkley talks about @mariolopezviva. pic.twitter.com/xYzh9GELaO — Peacock (@peacockTV) March 10, 2020

● We have the best time together. ● One of the hardest working guys I know. ● He has a huge heart. ● He's devoted to his family. ● He's a devoted friend. ● He loves his mama.

Storied History of "Saved by the Bell"

Berkley and Lopez joined the cast of NBC's Saved by the Bell in 1989, when it transitioned from the Disney Channel's Good Morning, Miss Bliss – originally created by Sam Bobrick. Berkley played the tall curly blonde bookworm and academically-conscious Jessie Spano. Lopez played alpha jock A.C. Slater. While the series initially pitted Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Slater against one another for the affections of Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), Slater and Jessie ended up together for the remainder of the original series' run.

Berkley didn't participate in the spinoff Saved by the Bell: The College Years, but she did return for the closing television movie finale Wedding in Las Vegas. The two are set to reunite in the sequel series for NBC Universal streamer Peacock. Gosselaar returns in a limited role now as the governor of California due to his commitment to the ABC series Mixed-ish – with Thiessen set to guest star.

Berkley and Lopez also serve as producers, while Gosselaar shares duties as executive producer with showrunner Tracey Wigfield, Franco Bario, and Peter Engel. The new series follows Jessie and Slater as parents dealing with the fallout of Gov. Morris' decision to redistribute displaced students from low-performing schools to excelling ones – including their alma mater, Bayside High.

With the new series comes new students and faculty – with the Saved by the Bell sequel series also starring Josie Totah, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Haskiri Velazquez, and John Michael Higgins.