RUMOR: Roberto Orci Set to Write a Unknown Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie

It seems that there could be another Spider-Man spin-off movie in the works at Sony Pictures. This hasn't been confirmed by sources other than The Wrap but they are saying that Roberto Orci has been brought on to write a movie set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters or the SUMC if you've forgotten exactly what that universe is called. At the moment we don't know what Orci is writing though the options are anything from Kraven The Hunter, Jackpot, Nightwatch, or some other character that no one has brought up yet. We can hope that it isn't the movies based on Silk, Black Cat, or Silver Sable since they should probably have women working on those screenplays.

There hasn't been a ton of movement at the Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters since it was announced in August of 2018. Venom came out, didn't exactly get stellar reviews, did extremely well at the box office, and now we have the sequel coming out later this year. Morbius is also set to come out this summer but the reactions to the trailer have been mixed and who knows if it actually happens.

It's the animated side of Sony that has people excited after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collectively blew all of our socks off and took home all of the awards. It's also still extremely unclear how linked these movies actually are what with a certain cameo appearing in the Morbius trailer. This year is going to be the defining year for the SUMC because if Morbius or Venom 2 aren't hits it would be hard to justice setting another movie in this universe of Spider-Man characters.

Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis, stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. It will be released on October 2, 2020.