On the same day that the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic, The CW's Riverdale announced that it is shutting down its Vancouver production on the current season after a member of the team came into contact with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus and "is currently receiving medical evaluation."

Stating that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," here's what Warner Bros. Television had to say about suspending production on the fourth season:

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

"Riverdale" season 4, episode 16 "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room": BACK FROM THE DEAD – Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) confront Bret (guest star Sean Depner), Donna (guest star Sarah Desjardins) and Professor DuPont (guest star Malcolm Stewart) and unravel their plan to commit the perfect murder. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen

The Hollywood Reporter