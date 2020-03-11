Pixar Shares a New Poster for "Soul", New Trailer to Drop Tomorrow

Jamie Foxx. Now that Onward is out it's time for Disney and Pixar to remind us that they have not one but two original movies coming out in 2020. The first footage for Soul dropped during the D23 presentation but the first trailer was released back in November. Pixar posted to their official twitter account that there is a new trailer set to debut tomorrow and with that, they shared a new poster of main character Joe Gardner played by

The marketing for this movie has been pretty vague so far so we can expect this trailer to reveal some more story details about what this movie is going to be about and what kind of tone it is going to have. Onward isn't exactly killing it at the box office right now so Pixar is likely going to push this movie a lot harder when it comes to marketing so they can have a hit this year. It comes out in June and who knows what the state of the international box office is going to be by then.

A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

Soul, directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and John Ratzenberger. It will be released on June 19, 2020