So How Did Phil Coulson Come Back From The Dead Anyway? (Avengers #32 Spoilers)

Phil Coulson was a character invented for the Marvel movies, killed off in the Avengers had the hands (or pointy stick) of Thor. He was brought back in the Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD, revived with Kree technology, before dying again, replaced by parallel version of himself before returning once more.

In the comics, he was introduced as a fellow soldier of Nick Fury Jr, and palled around the Avengers and SHIELD ever since – that's until he was killed by Deadpool during the events of Secret Empire, with Deadpool believing he was carrying out Captain America's orders.

And then suddenly in recent issues of the Avengers he was back. Organising a new superhero team, The Squadron Supreme Of America, working for the government and going up against the Avengers.

Today, in Avengers #34, it is revealed how he returned and why he may be a very different man to whom he once was. First discussing the possibilities of uniting all the threats the Avengers are currently facing.

With his big man boss revealed…

Mephisto doesn't a mobile phone. Or even press buttons on a dialpad. It's the circular dial for him.

Turns out Coulson has been in hell all this time. That'll teach him to be an agnostic in the Marvel Universe. But it seems that, as we suspected, Mephisto has been inserting himself all over the Marvel Universe.

Big plans for the big man. Coulson is just the start…

AVENGERS #32

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST VILLAINS!

What do the King of Atlantis, the Lord of the Vampires, the deposed duke of Hell, a mysterious Russian assassin and the secret boss of Washington, D.C.'s greatest super-team have in common? They all really hate the Avengers. And so there came a day, a day unlike any other, when Earth's mightiest villains found themselves united against a common threat.

Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99

