"Overwatch" League Cancels March & April 2020 Events

The Overwatch League has officially canceled their events taking place in March and April 2020, effectively ending six weeks of competition mid-season. Blizzard sent out the information below on their website, letting players and fans know of their decision, effective immediately. There's no word yet as to whether or not those dates will be rescheduled or if they're a complete loss. It will all depend on what takes place over the next couple of months. The move couldn't have been more poorly times as the League has started doing remote events in the hometowns of each team. They already had to cancel events in China and South Korea due to the coronavirus, and at this rate, it appears the season may end up being a wash.

The health and safety of employees, fans, players, teams, and partners is paramount to Activision Blizzard Esports. We are continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 (coronavirus), city-level recommendations and mandates, and all guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After careful review and working in close collaboration with our teams, we are canceling all Overwatch League events scheduled for March and April. For more details on these specific events, please visit host team websites and follow their social channels. Concurrently, we are working hand-in-hand with our teams to see that all matches are played when it's safe and logistically feasible, staying as close to our originally planned schedule as possible. We are considering the various options available to esports in this effort, so that all teams – including those previously impacted by scheduling changes in China – can get back to doing what they do best. No adjustments have been made for any other scheduled Overwatch League events. We will share additional updates, as needed.