Mondo Releasing New Scott Pilgrim, High Life Posters Thursday

Mondo is releasing two new posters tomorrow at 11 am Central on their new subsite The Drop. I tried to get some of the Fantastic Four items and it was just as hard as ever, so if you are interested in these, be ready right at that time. The first is in tribute to the film High Life by Max Loeffler, limited to 125 pieces. The second is a Scott Pilgrim Vs The World by Anne Benjamin, limited to just 175. You can check out both below, along with full details.

In Claire Denis' HIGH LIFE, a man and his daughter are the last survivors on board a ship full of prisoners on a damned mission to extract energy from a black hole. The film is a visionary and hauntingly complex tour de force as only Claire Denis could deliver, and we highly recommend checking it out if you missed it last year. We've been fans of Max Loeffler's for a while now, and we are excited to have finally been able to work together on a project that matches his beautiful blend of high concept sci-fi illustration.

Before Scott Pilgrim can win the love of Ramona Flowers, he must prepare to feel the wrath of the league of evil exes! It's no secret that Edgar Wright's brilliant adaptation of SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD is one of our favorite films. We are excited anytime we have the opportunity to create new artwork celebrating the film, and this one from one of our favorite illustrators, Anne Benjamin, is no exception. Anytime we have new artwork available from Anne is a great thing, and it's awesome to see these characters rendered in her style.