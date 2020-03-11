How Many Major Threats Are Heading to the Marvel Earth Today? (X-Men, Cable, Avengers, Thor Spoilers)

Okay, so. We know from Iron Man 2020 that Arno Stark is preparing for a major alien threat coming to Earth, and he need to get the robot revolution under control in time for that. Then there's also the Great Symbiote God Knull on his way to kill everyone. Two should be enough but we haven't even got started. Remember Empyre? This ad is running in all Marvel Comics today.

Showing that the combined Kree and Skrull armadas are united on attacking Earth. Today's Avengers reveals how Mephisto is behind all the bad guys, but that Namor is going back to another event, Avengers Vs X-Men…

…when Namor was one of the Phoenix Five…

In a similar finale in Thor #4, we see Black Winter for the first time, which is also headed to Earth, along with everywhere else. And some commentary online that the shape is a little suggestive…

While over in X-Men #8, Rahne and her Brood King Egg are bringing all the Brood to attack Earth to get it back…

And in Cable #1, his nice new sword is bringing the entire Rom Space Knight armada to attack Earth to get it back…

Is it just me or is there a trend right now? And any reason Captain Marvel can't just put that Civil War II shield back up. Tony Stark isn't really in a position to object right now…

Maybe they'll all meet on the way and cancel each other out? Now that would be connective tissue…

AVENGERS #32

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST VILLAINS!

What do the King of Atlantis, the Lord of the Vampires, the deposed duke of Hell, a mysterious Russian assassin and the secret boss of Washington, D.C.'s greatest super-team have in common? They all really hate the Avengers. And so there came a day, a day unlike any other, when Earth's mightiest villains found themselves united against a common threat. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99 THOR #4

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THOR'S GREATEST ENEMY – AND THE UNIVERSE'S ONLY SAVIOR – REVEALED!

The Black Winter is coming – the end of the entire vast universe – and only one entity can stop it. The only one who has survived it before, Galactus the World-Eater, has come to Midgard…in search of a herald for the end of everything. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99 CABLE #1 DX

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

THE DAWN OF REBELLION!

Cable was a grizzled old veteran of the wars to save the future… and he will be again. But for now, he's a young mutant living in paradise leading a life of adventure! Nathan Summers, son of two of the most powerful mutants on Krakoa, has a destiny leading the youth of mutantkind in rebellion… so why not start now? Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL) and Phil Noto (STAR WARS, POE DAMERON) bring us young Cable as we've never seen him before! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #8 DX

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Shi'ar! The Starjammers! The Imperial Guard! Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Avengers #32 is out today from Marvel Comics… I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.