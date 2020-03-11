Leatherface is Ready to Chop up Your Collection with Mezco

Mezco Toyz has unveiled a new horror figure for their Mezco Designer Series figures. This time we are taking a trip to Texas as Leatherface from the cult classic slasher film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. He will come with a sound feature that you can activate if you push a button on his back, this will give you chainsaw noises, screams, and camera noises from the opening of the film. Leatherface also features 11 points of articulation and will come in a widow packaged box. This creepily designed figure is definitely the thing of nightmares and any horror fan can enhance their collection today with a simple click.

The MDS Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $98. He is expected to cut his up to your collection between September and November 2020, pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here.

"The film which you are about to see is an account of the tragedy which befell a group of five youths, in particular, Sally Hardesty and her invalid brother, Franklin…."

MDS MEGA SCALE

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): Leatherface with Sound

"You could have dinner with us… my brother makes good head cheese! You like head cheese?"

In 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre', a group must do everything they can to escape the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask made of human skin.

Depress the button discretely hidden on Leatherface's back to hear the revving of his infamous chainsaw – with and without a bloodcurdling scream, and the sound of the camera from the opening scene of the movie.

Leatherface wears a short-sleeve collared shirt and tie under his apron, slacks, and cowboy boots. He comes complete with a chainsaw accessory that he can hold neatly in his right hand.

Leatherface stands approximately 15" tall and features 11 points of articulation. He comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display.