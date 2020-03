Sandra Oh's Eve and Jodie Comer's Villanelle still have a little time to kill before BBC America brings them back for Killing Eve season 3 on April 26 (hope you appreciate what we did there). So to pass the time, we're sure they taken on some hobbies – maybe a side job or two as a butcher or clown (that will make so much more sense later on). Heck, we're assuming they squeeze in a little television/streaming every now and then – would make sense.

But if that is the case, then the following mini-clip makes one thing clear: Villanelle couldn't give a rat's patootie about ABC's The Bachelor, roses, or anything like that. In fact, we imagine the first episode of a Bachelor season that she was on would last five minutes… be very, very bloody… and probably end up as evidence in a murder trial.

The deadly duo look to be done with using each other as pincushions for bullets and sharp, metal object. This season, they're forging ahead and carving out new lives for themselves – but we get the feeling it won't be easy. Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle offered up some third season intel last month, offering clues to where Villanelle and Eve's paths will take them – as well as how the fallout from the second season finale impacts a number of other familiar faces (with preview images):

"A big theme for Villanelle is her trying to gauge some sense of control. She is a very free spirit, and she always seems to be under the thumb of this higher entity, whoever that may be. She's really trying to shake that off."

● Now that Eve's no longer a big fan of MI6, she's looking to take her career in a different direction – yet she just can't escape those pesky knives:

"She's a very, very bright woman who is good at whatever she decides to turn her hand to. She's also very, very good at making dumplings. And Sandra turns out to be incredibly good at making dumplings — and at butchering, actually."

● Konstantin's (Kim Bodnia) future was teased with a simple reminder that his daughter Irina is still alive.

● The mysterious fellow next to Villanelle in the clown photo above? That's Felix (Stefan Iancu) – a name and face to keep and eye on… especially since no other info was given out on his backstory or how he impacts our pair.

● While Eve and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) will find their relationship understandably "strained", their paths will cross again – but the trust levels are at an all-time low.

● Remember Eve's pseudo-husband Niko (Owen McDonnell)? First thing you should know is that he's alive. Second thing you should know is that after Villanelle framed him for murder… well… here's how Woodward Gentle explains it: "He's left in a really, really miserable place, but he's not dead. Miserable but not dead."