Amazon Prime Video and award-winning writer/director Jordan Peele's Nazi-hunting series Hunters is officially our second favorite series on the streaming service. Just to clarify: The Boys tops our list, so being second to that is high praise indeed. So why is it deserving of such solid streaming esteem? Simply put, the series is the perfect mix of brutal and hyper reality/alt-history – a 10-episode adventure that proved "grindhouse" can have depth, subtle emotion, and meaning.

Now, series creator/co-showrunner/EP David Weil and co-showrunner/EP Nikki Toscano, along with cast members Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, and Jerrika Hinton are taking viewers behind the scenes to learn what it took to bring the series to life – from Pacino's attraction to script's style and vibe and Lerman's favorite moments to Hinton's appreciation for the show's ability to blend the historical with the fantastic:

Amazon Prime Video's Hunters is a 10-episode limited series stars Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet, Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones, Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz, Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, Louis Ozawa Changchien as Joe Torrance, Jerrika Hinton as Millie Malone, Greg Austin as Travis Leich, Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson, and Lena Olin as The Colonel.

Based on an original idea but also drawing on real historical events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. Known as "The Hunters," the group discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

And trust us: this team is definitely more than meets the eye…

Hunters is produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and created by series writer-executive producer-co-showrunner Weil – with Toscano also serving as executive producer and co-showrunner. Peele, Sonar Entertainment's Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) and Jenna Santoianni (Mr. Mercedes); and Monkeypaw Productions' Win Rosenfeld (Dark Net) also executive produce.