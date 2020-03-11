"Horizon Zero Dawn" is Officially Coming to PC

Horizon Zero Dawn is finally coming to PC. The open-world adventure will be joining Death Stranding as the latest ex-PlayStation 4 exclusive to be making its way to a new platform.

Confirmation came by way of an interview from former Guerrilla Games managing director Sony Worldwide Studios.

"Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer," he said during the interview, among some other savory tidbits about future plans for the PlayStation brand.

The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn is already available on Steam with a placeholder page for the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, set for a summer 2020 release. Here's what the release comes with:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Even without an official release date beyond "summer 2020," this is obviously still great news. Let us know if you'll be jumping in and playing when we get the PC version.