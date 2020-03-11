"Game Of Thrones Beyond The Wall" Will Launch At The End Of March

Behaviour Interactive and GAEA announced today that Game Of Thrones Beyond The Wall will launch for mobile devices at the end of the month. To be more specific, the iOS version will launch on March 26th, while the Android version will be released on April 3rd. Players can currently register for the game on the App Store or at beyondthewall.bhvr.com. Depending on how many players pre-register, the devs will reward everyone with special additions. At 1.5M, everyone will get 10 Carved Glyphs. At 2M. everyone will get 90 shards of Jon Snow The Old Bear, letting the pre-order player unlock the full character. And at 3M, everyone will get another 100 shards of Jon Snow The Old Bear to rank up the player's character.

In Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall, players take command of the Night's Watch to defend Westeros in an original story involving the mysteries Beyond the Wall and the Three-Eyed Raven. Along the way, players recruit original characters as well as their fan favourites from around the Seven Kingdoms to join the fight beyond the wall on an all new adventure set fifty years before the beloved HBO series. Features include: The Whispering Woods – Using the magic of the weirwood trees, players explore the past, present, and future of iconic characters such as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, Melisandre, and Tormund Giantsbane.

Master the Battlefield – As the new Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, players assemble their favourite characters from dozens of squad combinations to dominate hand-crafted battlefields in a classic grid combat system updated for mobile play.

Command the Night's Watch – Recruit characters from around the Known World to guard the realms of men across multiple game modes: crossbowmen from The Westerlands, scoundrels from King's Landing, spearmen from Dorne, or exotic fighters from The Free Cities. Combine dozens of unique collectible heroes and recruits to exact unlimited battle strategies and dominate the land.