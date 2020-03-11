"F9": Vin Diesel Teases "a Big Surprise" That "Is so Awesome"

When the trailer for F9 revealed that they were bringing back Sung Kang as Han the internet collectively exploded. The character has been assumed dead for several movies in the Fast and Furious franchise and everyone thought we had seen the last of him. It turns out that very much isn't the case and the reveal that Han was returning dominated the headlines. It turns out that Han being alive might not be the biggest surprise in store for fans of this franchise. Star Vin Diesel was in the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight for his new movie Bloodshot and teased something big for fans of the franchise.

When asked which other Oscar-winning performers Diesel would like to see sign on to the project, the actor excitedly teased that "there's a big surprise coming" for fans. "I can't tell anyone," Diesel said, playing coy. "[But] it is so awesome!"

Diesel went on to say that he's so happy that he gets to work with so many amazing people and that bringing on these big names is "wonderful".

"It's a testament to the franchise, it's a testament to all the work that everyone has done and it's a testament to the integrity," he added. "As a thespian, as someone who started acting when I was 7 years old, it's wonderful to dance with other acclaimed thespians and try to make magic."

That kind of tease seems to hint that we are looking at another award-winner and not Gal Gadot's character Gisele somehow also being alive so the shippers are probably going to be at least a little upset about that one. Despite the worries about coronavirus impacting the box office Diesel recently confirmed that there aren't any plans to delay F9.