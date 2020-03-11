Emily Blunt Spoofs 'A Quiet Place' On Jimmy Kimmel Show

Emily Blunt went on Jimmy Kimmel to promote A Quiet Place Part 2 last night, and on top of showing a clip where the family literally runs into Cillian Murphy's new character, they discussed how director John Krasinski had to crack the story of the sequel. Emily Blunt even talked a bit about having her kids on the set of Jungle Cruise, her upcoming film based on the Disney Parks ride. Then, this happened:

A good spoof is always welcome, and that was a pretty good one. Emily Blunt even channels her role as Mary Poppins for a second there!

A Quiet Place Part 2 has officially been rated PG-13 here in the US for "terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images." The first film was rated PG-13 as well, so that is no surprise. Anyone who thought they might ramp up the gore and whatnot for the sequel was kidding themselves. These films are more about atmosphere than gore, so PG-13 works for them. A lot of people frown at PG-13 horror and look down their noses at it, but I think some of the best horror as of late is PG-13 anyway, the first A Quiet Place film being one of them.

A Quiet Place Part 2, starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and John Krasinski opens in theaters on March 20th. A double feature with the first film will take place on March 18th. Tickets are available now.