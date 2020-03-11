E3 2020 Has Been Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

We pretty much knew it was only a matter of time. The ESA confirmed this morning that E3 2020 has officially been canceled over coronavirus concerns. Up until a week ago, the organization let people know they were closely monitoring the situation. Now it appears with Los Angeles in a state of emergency, the United States government being slow to respond, and no end in sight for the spread of the disease, they have decided to take action. Below is the announcement the organization released this morning, confirming the rumors started last night that the event was not happening in 2020.

After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today.

Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds. We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3expo.com. We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year. We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.