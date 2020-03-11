Dylan Brock Gets New Powers – And A Familiar Look For Venom in Venom #24 (Spoilers)

Dylan Brock's power set jumps significantly in today's Venom #24, summoning portals to take him to Venom Island to find his dad, Krakoan style. Maybe there's some sympathetic technology between Krakoa and the creatures of Knull? But right now Venom has no host, so it's a very different relationship between Dylan and Venom.

The power of Knull? Well that will be handy once he attacks the Earth.. in case the world wants a future.

Talking of Marvel futures, in the world of Old Man Logan, the venom symbiote, without a host, disguised itself as a pool of water and bonded with a surviving member of the Madrox Gang, using his powers to create an army of replicants and hunt down Hawkeye. They confronted Hawkeye and Josie's Bar but Hawkeye escaped and fled to Bishop's Refuge. Hawkeye tricked the army into shrinking and chased him through a nearby canyon which had become overun by Tyrannosaurus rexes imported from the Savage Land where one of them was eaten by a T-Rex. The symbiote bonded to the T-Rex and later followed Logan and Hawkeye through the Black Hills of South Dakota.

And it achieved significant spinoff popularity too.

But in today's Venom #22? Again hostless, but now no longer needing a host, Venom recreates itself into something… familiar. But new for its time. Well, kids love to play at dinosaurs don't they?

Let's call this V-Rex going forward.

VENOM #24

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Mark Bagley

THE WAR WITHIN! VENOM ISLAND CONTINUES!

• Cletus Kasady may be gone, but CARNAGE is another story – and its evil has infected Venom and the entire ISLAND OF BONES.

• As every living thing on the island hunts him, Eddie Brock may have no choice but to burn it – and everything he holds dear – to the ground…

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

