"Digimon" Returns with MetalGreymon Statue from Megahouse

The early 2000s were something special for collectors and fantasy worlds. Pokemon and Digimon were booming during that time with fans rushing for new cards to build up their collection and new toys to own their favorites. I still remember getting one of these cool metal Digimon cards given out from Taco Bell back then. Today we are getting something new and perfect for Digimon fas as MetalGreymon returns and is getting a new high detailed statue from Megahouse. This statue is 8.6 inches tall and shows off MetalGreymon roaring and ready for action. The detail is piece is pretty awesome and the flawless nature of it only enhances it more. Fans of the series can really get behind statues like this and can even spike the interest of new fans out there.

The Digimon MetalGreymon PVC Statue from Megahouse is priced at $250.99. This high end collectible is perfect for any hardcore Digimon fans and I hope we can see more digital monsters come in the future. Pre-orders are already live for this collectible and you can find him located here.

"Tai! Your courage is giving me even greater strength! I can DIGIVOLVE!"

PRECIOUS GEM SER DIGIMON ADV METALGREYMON PVC STATUE

From Megahouse. Straight from the popular anime series Digimon Adventures comes this highly detailed PVC statue of MetalGreymon! It stands about 8.6" tall and comes in a colored window box packaging.