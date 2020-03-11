Decorum #1 Sells Out And Gets Second Printings – But Has Spy Island #1 Really Done The Same?

Okay, so Image Comics has announced that they have sold out of Decorum #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston, on sale today, and are going to a second printing. It will go on sale on April 8th. Common expected practice. Earlier today we also reported on Nightwing #70, selling out from DC Comics and distributor a week ahead of going on sale in shops. This happens.

But then Dark Horse comics announced that Spy Island #1, the Bermuda Triangle spy-mystery miniseries from the Eisner-nominated team Chelsea Cain, Lia Miternique, Elise McCall, Rachelle Rosenberg and Joe Caramagna had sold out ahead of its on-sale date of April 1st. And that Dark Horse Comics has announced a second printing, featuring an all-new cover by co-creator Lia Miternique.

And I call shenanigans. Because the Final Order Cut-Off date for the first printing, was only last week. The timeframe is ridiculous between Monday evening and Wednesday morning announce a sellout, when there's been no huge news in between. At least when Marvel announce their simultaneous second printings to Empyre #1, #2 and #3 they don't pretend they've sold out first…

C'mon, people, play the game.

