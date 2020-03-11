CinemaCon in Las Vegas Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

CinemaCon, the annual Hollywood convention where movie theater owners and studios get together and talk about the state of the industry and show off new footage and trailers for upcoming big films, has been canceled. The show was to take place from March 30th-April 2nd in Las Vegas, where it originates from every year. This is of course because of ongoing concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic, as more and more large gatherings are being canceled seemingly by the minute. Major events from SXSW, Cochella, and even the NBA Season have been delayed or outright canceled.

"It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020", said National Association of Theatre Owners' (NATO) John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser in a statement.

"Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience. This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon. While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect. After consultation with our attendees, trade show exhibitors, sponsors, and studio presenters, NATO has decided therefore to cancel CinemaCon 2020. We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience," the statement added.

This will be far from the last major event canceled. As more and more large gatherings of people are banned at the state level, one starts to wonder when the other big dominoes like Wonder Con and SDCC will follow.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter