Can Hipsters Solve the Y2K Problem in Heavy Vinyl: Y2K-O! [Preview]

Ah, the late nineties, when all of our problems were so much simpler. Back then, the worst thing we had to worry about was that all of our computers were going to shut down because they couldn't handle four-digit years. Nowadays, a senile grandpa is about to battle an egomaniacal nitwit for the presidency, the Earth is about to be flooded, and we're all gonna die from a souped-up version of the common cold. Thankfully, while we're all self-quarantining from the coronavirus pandemic, we'll have something to keep us busy, as explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will release Heavy Vinyl: Y2K-O! later this month, by Carly Usdin, Nina Vakueva, Irene Flores, and Natalia Nesterenko.

That will happen in two weeks, but now, BOOM! has released a new extended preview. Check that out, along with a press release, below:

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 11, 2020) – BOOM! Studios revealed today a brand new look at HEAVY VINYL: Y2K-O! This original graphic novel, available in stores March 2020, reunites the acclaimed team of filmmaker and writer Carly Usdin (The Avant-Guards), artist Nina Vakueva (League of Legends: Ashe – Warmother), inker Irene Flores, colorist Natalia Nesterenko, and letterer Jim Campbell for a brand-new adventure with the music store crew—and secret fight club—of HEAVY VINYL. Your favorite girl gang is back and on the brink of a new millennium! It's the summer of 1999, and while the staff of Vinyl Destination is dealing with growing up and getting out into the world, the tension over Y2K is mounting into an all-out panic! Can this group of music-loving vigilantes balance their work lives with their dating lives, prevent the total collapse of modern society, AND save the world in time to celebrate the new millenium?! Only one way to find out! HEAVY VINYL: Y2K-O! is the latest release from BOOM! Studios' award-winning BOOM! Box imprint, home to groundbreaking original series such as Lumberjanes by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn Allen, and Noelle Stevenson; Giant Days by John Allison, Lissa Treiman, and Max Sarin; The Avant-Guards by Carly Usdin and Noah Hayes; b.b. free by Gabby Rivera and Royal Dunlap; Fence by C.S. Pacat and Johanna The Mad; and Goldie Vance by Hope Larson and Brittney Williams. Print copies of HEAVY VINYL: Y2K-O! will be available on March 25, 2020 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one), March 31, 2020 at bookstores, or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the Madefire.