This week's episode of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine proves once again that people are willing to sacrifice life-n-limb to achieve their dreams. In "Ding Dong", we have Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) – who's willing to get into a boxing ring with Terry (Terry Crews) just so he can be the one who attends the world premiere of Kwazy Kupcakes: The Movie (yup). Who will Jake (Andy Samberg) end up taking – or will Boyle getting dismembered in the middle of the ring make the decision for him?

Manwhile, Holt (Andre Braugher) deals with a personal loss – with "help" from Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) – in the following promo and preview images:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. After Capt. Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) demotion to patrolman at the end of season six, the squad's world is turned upside down. Rounding out the ensemble is the newly promoted Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a muscle-bound human mountain who loves nothing more than his three little daughters, except for a fresh carton of full-fat yogurt. The man loves yogurt. Reporting to him is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), a consummate rule follower with a weak spot for dork dancing and her husband, Jake. The other detectives in the squad include Jake's best friend and human puppy dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers are their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.