"Biped" Will Be Releases On Steam & GOG On March 27th

Tencent NExT Studios and META Publishing revealed this week their upcoming puzzler Biped will be released on Steam and GOG on March 27th. The game will also be getting a release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this year, but the devs declined to include a release window of when that might happen. Check out the trailer below to see this cute little game about two robots on an adventure together solving platformer puzzles.

Biped is a brain-twisting puzzle platformer designed to bond players in moment-to-moment collaboration. While playable solo, Biped's unique control scheme and intricate puzzles make it a perfect couch co-op experience for all ages. Two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey. You control the robot's two legs using two sticks or left and right mouse buttons. This allows you to perform various moves—from simple walking and sliding to more advanced actions, like operating machinery or cutting wood.