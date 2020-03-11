Batman and the Trinity Sport New Kicks in Unruly Industries Statues

Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman are three characters that will constantly get collectibles until the end of time. They have so many fans and are so popular that they will always sell. However, it is interesting to see new and different takes on these characters as new pieces come out. I mean how else are you suppose to make them all different without some new designs or features. This time Unruly Industries is bringing Batman and the gang together again with new designer style statue sporting some fresh kicks. Each statue is wearing some stylish footwear that supports and goes with their costume and powers. This seems like an odd collectible but the sneaker fandom is massive and these would honestly be perfect for their collectibles. Superman is proper up and shown flying up high with his shoes. Wonder Woman has warrior styled boots and her lasso also doubles as a shoelace. These interesting statues are nice designer pieces that fuze two kingdoms together.

Each statue is priced at $135 and is set for release between Dec 2020 – Mar 2021. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Wonder Woman here, Superman here, and Batman here.

Fight crime in style.

Batman Designer Collectible Toy by Unruly Industries™

ABOUT THIS DESIGNER COLLECTIBLE TOY

When you need to go stealth, you put on sneakers. The Limited Edition Batman Designer Collectible Toy by artist Tracy Tubera hunts crime from the shadows in the finest shoes that a billionaire can buy.

"I am VENGEANCE. I am the NIGHT. I AM BATMAN!" BRUCE is the second of the DC TRINITY. A man of pure DETERMINATION and INTELLECT. Although he has no powers, BRUCE's unending quest to stop all crime is what drives him every day. I always saw BRUCE as a NINJA with a CAPE. A Martial Arts master always ready for anything. So, I designed this art figure in a stance that shows his readiness to STRIKE. BRUCE needed Sneakers that could support his NINJA moves. So I gave him Sneakers that are LOW to the ground and LIGHT enough, so as to not slow him down. Sneakers that are meant for a HERO with the MENTALITY to never quit!

Superman Designer Collectible Toy by Unruly Industries™

ABOUT THIS DESIGNER COLLECTIBLE TOY

Truth, justice, and the American LACE! The Limited Edition Superman Designer Collectible Toy by artist Tracy Tubera practically soars through the sky wearing his very own set of fly Kryptonian kicks.

"Truth, Justice, and the American Way." CLARK is the most POWERFUL Hero in the DC UNIVERSE and the symbol of HOPE that all Heroes rally behind. It was only natural when designing the DC TRINITY that he be the first art figure. For this piece, I wanted to showcase CLARK's strength and power like never before. I wanted to depict him flying high, about to swoop into ACTION. I decided to pay my respects to the classic cover art of SUPERMAN #1 and design CLARK in a similar pose. I created the illusion of him flying by using his cape as the base of the figure. Now CLARK floats above METROPOLIS wearing Sneakers that only someone with great power can wear. Sneakers fit for a Hero who FLIES HIGH and uses all his STRENGTH to save the day.

Wonder Woman Designer Collectible Toy by Unruly Industries™

ABOUT THIS DESIGNER COLLECTIBLE TOY

First, there were shoelaces. Now, there's a shoe lasso! Equipped with her own set of warrior boots, the Limited Edition Wonder Woman Designer Collectible Toy by artist Tracy Tubera is a simply Amazon addition to any collection

"I will FIGHT for those who cannot FIGHT for THEMSELVES." The last Hero to round out the DC TRINITY is DIANA. A POWERFUL WARRIOR PRINCESS willing to do whatever it takes to bring JUSTICE to the WORLD. I wanted to depict DIANA having that perfect BALANCE of STRENGTH and BEAUTY. I wanted her to look as RIPPED and ATHLETIC as the male characters I design, but still look BEAUTIFUL. She had to look like she could hang with the BIG GUNS and DEFEAT them if she had to. I also wanted MOVEMENT in this art figure, so her minimalistic, stylized hair flows in the wind to match her flowing GOLDEN LASSO (which Doubles as a SHOE LACE!). I wanted DIANA to have Sneakers that would fit a BATTLE READY WARRIOR of Old. So I took inspiration from some CLASSIC KICKS and gave them a higher collar to mimic a GLADIATOR BOOT. Giving DIANA a Classic Warrior's shoe with some CLASSIC SNEAKER HEAD STYLE.