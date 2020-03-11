'Avengers: Endgame' : Winston Duke Talks Cut M'Baku Scenes

Avengers: Endgame is almost a year old, which is a strange thing to say out loud. One star who was not on screen for that particular MCU adventure as much as some fans would have hoped is Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku. He first played the role in Black Panther, and then had a small part in Avengers: Infinity War. Yet during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, he was barely seen on screen. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he says that while he filmed a bunch of fighting footage, it just didn't end up in the final cut.

"The raw footage was just so long with everyone that my stuff didn't make it in. I filmed so much fighting for it, and I was really bummed to not see any of it in the movie," Duke explains. "I did so many fighting scenes in Endgame during that final battle… It was really cool. Marvel knows what they're doing, and it all leads to the best product. So, I am happy; I was just very disappointed that nobody got to see all the stuff I was doing."

That's a shame, they should have included him more. He was so badass in Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame could have had at least one M'Baku fight scene where he takes down a few dozen outriders or a member of the Black Order or something.

Winston Duke can currently be seen in Spenser Confidential, now streaming on Netflix.

First seen on The Hollywood Reporter