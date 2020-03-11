Alfred Pennyworth, Murderer, in The Batman's Grave #6 from Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch

We noted last month that in The Batman's Grave #5 that Jim Gordon had taken over from Alfred Pennyworth as the sardonic voice of criticism of Bruce Wayne. And amidst all the fine fight choreography that Ellis, Hitch and Nowlan have been bringing us in this run…

… Gordon keeps it up in the new issue out today, with a cutting jibe at how extreme Batman's gadgets have been getting today.

And with the main ongoing Batman series (below) giving us a 'Batspawn' host of weaponised drones under Batman's remote control, Gordon doesn't know the half of it.

Gordon even berates Batman for not being on WhatsApp.

All fun and larks. But we do get to learn about Alfred's own vigilante days.

Basically, Alfred is Rorschach.

He had some interesting fight choreography too…

