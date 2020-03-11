'A Quiet Place': John Krasinski Already Has an Idea For Part 3

A Quiet Place Part 2 releases into theaters next week, and many are excited for its release. John Krasinski is doing the publicity rounds right now, and in a new interview with Collider, teased that he already has an idea in mind for a third A Quiet Place film. While the new film hasn't even opened yet, if it does anywhere near as well as the first film, it would be a no-brainer for Paramount Pictures to green light a third film. Even Krasinski disn;t think there would even be a part 2, so now he is planning ahead:

"It's interesting, I genuinely hadn't thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who's on the other end of those fires?' But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one."

A Quiet Place Part 2 has officially been rated PG-13 here in the US for "terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images." The first film was rated PG-13 as well, so that is no surprise. Anyone who thought they might ramp up the gore and whatnot for the sequel was kidding themselves. These films are more about atmosphere than gore, so PG-13 works for them. A lot of people frown at PG-13 horror and look down their noses at it, but I think some of the best horror as of late is PG-13 anyway, the first A Quiet Place film being one of them.

A Quiet Place Part 2, starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and John Krasinski opens in theaters on March 20th. A double feature with the first film will take place on March 18th. Tickets are available now.