"Zombie Army 4" Launches A New Campaign Mission With "Terror Lab"

Rebellion has released a new campaign mission into Zombie Army 4 this week, as you'll dive into the deep secrets of the Terror Lab. According to the intro, your team must infiltrate a strange laboratory filled with the undead as well as zombified researchers to solve the mystery of why the dead continue to rise. This is part of their 2020 initiative to release new content throughout the year, as the company released a roadmap, which you can check out below. Best of luck to you all in the new free Zombie Army 4 campaign mission.

March 10th 2020 Campaign Mission "Terror Lab"

American Sea Captain

PPSH Sub-machine Gun Bundle

M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle

Molten Lava Weapon Skins

Classic Boris Outfit

FREE Horde Map "Undead Wood" April 2020 Campaign Mission "Blood Count"

Renegade Officer

Blood-soaked Weapon Skins

Gas Mask Headgear Bundle

Mortar Shotgun Bundle May 2020 Mission Pack #3

Character Pack #3

Character Skins #3

Weapon Pack #3

Weapon Pack #9

Weapon Skins # 4 Summer 2020 New FREE Mode

New FREE Difficulty Level

FREE Horde Map #2

Weapon Pack #10

Weapon Pack #11

Weapon Skins #5

Charms Pack #1