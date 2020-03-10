Yu Gi Oh Chaos Soldier Levels the Playing Field with Megahouse

Yu Gi Oh and it's time to shine might have left the mainstream spotlight but it still quite popular. With constantly new cards and rules coming out to keep the flavor still alive. To really hit the nostalgia though, it's the classic monsters from Yu Gi Oh that can really excite fans and Megahouse is here to help. This time Chaos Soldier is back to wreak some havoc on the paling field as he moves in to attack position. This figure features the iconic monster becoming a new 3D statue and it's very complex. The detail, design, and sculpting is quite the masterpiece and can really change the game for any Yu Gi Oh fans collection.

Chaos Soldier is priced at $182.99 and is set to release in August 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Be on the look out for more Yu Gi Oh monsters in the future from Megahouse.

"You've fought a valiant duel, my friend, and this is the hardest move I've ever had to make. But this ends now!"

From Megahouse. The strongest warrior from Yu-Gi-Oh, Chaos Soldier, with the same abilities as Blue-Eyes White Dragon has descended!! While maintaining the appearance of a knight, it has been boldly arranged and three-dimensionalized. In addition to the modeling, the armor is deeply colored with multiple gold and metallic blue, and it is finished in a style suitable for the strongest warrior. An effect pedestal inspired by the chaos ritual is attached to the feet, completing the scene! Measures 11.8" tall.