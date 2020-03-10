Toss A Comic to Your Witcher, Oh Dark Horse Of Plenty

Dark Horse Comics has grabbed Bartosz Sztybor from Boom Studio's Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Sirens and teamed him with Zarathustra's Amad Mir for a new Witcher comic book, Fading Memories, kicking off in June. Though rather than the novels or the TV series, Witcher: Fading Memories is set in the game universe, and created with game publisher CD Projekt Red to follows the further adventures of Geralt of Rivia…

Geralt has become impoverished and dejected since monster threats have seemingly vanished. Times have always been hard for Witchers—but without continual work, his situation has worsened. As Geralt explores new possibilities for his life path, he receives a request from the Mayor of Towitz, a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets…but something feels off about this new threat.

The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 (of 4) goes on sale June 17th. And people can catch up on The Witcher comics published so far with The Witcher Omnibus…

Multi-Eisner award-winning writer Paul Tobin pens a fantasy epic of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher–one of the few remaining monster hunters from the critically acclaimed video game fantasy The Witcher by CD Projekt Red! Featuring story art by Joe Querio, Piotr Kowalski, Max Bertolini, with a bonus sketchbook section and additional art by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets), Dan Panosian (Slots), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), Duncan Fegredo (MPH), Simon Bisley (Lobo), and a cover by Mike Mignola (Hellboy). Collects issues #1-#5 of The Witcher comic series House of Glass, Fox Children, Curse of Crows, and the Killing Monsters one-shot–and features annotations from the creators of the comics, as well as a sketchbook section.