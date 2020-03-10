We Drilled He-Man into Their Pea Brains by Box Brown, Coming From First Second

Box Brown, graphic novelist behind comics such as André the Giant: Life and Legend and Is This Guy For Real? The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman which won the Eisner Award for Best Reality Based Work last year. Well, he has signed a new deal for a new graphic book, We Drilled He-Man into Their Pea Brains.

A non-fiction comic, it was bought by Calista Brill at First Second, and will explore 'children's marketing and advertising in the Reagan era and how the ads that targeted children then have shaped adults—and the very fabric of American culture—today'. Seemingly as an antidote to nostalgia-fest shows like The Toys That Made Us.

Here's a page from the book, Brown posted on Instagram. We Drilled He-Man into Their Pea Brains will be published in 2021. The deal was made by Brown's agent, Charlie Olsen at Inkwell Management..