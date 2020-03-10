With AMC's two-season limited series TWD spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond set to make "empties" a thing starting Sunday, April 12 (we're trying people – we really are), we're getting a great look at the poster key art for the series – and to say this goes a long way towards differentiating TWD: WB from the rest of the Walking Dead universe would be an understatement:

Last month, series showrunner-executive producer Matt Negrete introduced viewers to their new TWD family. In the following video, Negrete and cast members Alexa Mansour (Madame Secretary), Aliyah Royale (Major Crimes), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Nicolas Cantu (The Good Place), and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) reveal what it was like getting to know one another while also adjusting to life in the Walking Dead universe:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Earlier this week, AMC released the new teaser "Future", where the series lets its CRM flag fly – literally – but our heroes don't seem too interested in living under the threat of black helicopters and robo-soldiers. Following that, the teaser "New World" gives us a more musical look at our cast – both teasers demonstrating how The Walking Dead: World Beyond won't be anything like what Walking Dead fans have seen before:

The third series in a franchise that includes global hit series The Walking Dead and original spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (co-created by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts) stars Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall), Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Annet Mahendru, Aliyah Royale, Nico Tortorella, and Joe Holt (The Tick).

Ormond's no-nonsense Elizabeth is a commander within the ranks of CRM who's willing to do whatever it takes to secure their society's future. Mansour's Hope is a good-natured rule breaker who lives for the moment: likable and funny on the outside, Hope keeps her sadness buried inside – for now.Cantu's Elton is small for his age in addition to being friendly and an old soul. He also has a black belt in karate. Cumpston's Silas is big for his age. He is a shy loner that scares some kids, but he hates the fact that he scares people.

Mahendru has been cast in the role of Huck, with Royale set as Iris – while Tortorella's Felix is an honorable man of his word who isn't afraid to fight for others' safety and acceptance. Holt's Leo is a solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future. He'd risk his life to save the people he cares about.