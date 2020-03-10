"The New Mutants" To Feature a Same-Sex Love Story

We are learning more about The New Mutants every day now that the release date is finally upon us. We learned yesterday that the reshoots that were rumored never actually happened and the movie didn't even do pickups like most movies. Now we have some plot details in which director Josh Boone and star Maisie Williams talked to Entertainment Weekly about the same-sex love story that is a crucial part of the movie.

There's also "a beautiful love story" at the heart of it. "Which I know is a weird thing to hear," Boone says. "It's sort of the spine and focus of some of the character-driven stuff in the film."

The romance is between Rahne Sinclair, played by Williams, and Danielle Moonstar played by Blu Hunt. The movie is inspired by the Demon Bear comic arc and is where Dani and Rahne meet.

It's also where Dani and Rahne form a bond, which Williams notes is "a real extension of what is touched on in the comics. Rahne and Dani have a telepathic connection in the comics, and so we just wanted to extend that in the film and put that within reality," she explains. "If they really could understand each other on that level, then you'd probably end up falling in love with that person."

Williams goes on to say what while the story is there and important it isn't a "gimmick" according to Williams. It's there but no one really talks about it in a deep way which isn't that uncommon for these types of stories.

"It's not really a story about these two characters understanding their sexuality," she says. "It's not centered around that and they don't really necessarily label it. No one else does either and no one really questions it."

That being said some of the best representation in X-Men was Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio in Deadpool 2. It was there, they were girlfriends, and then the movie moved on after making a Fox and Friends joke. LGBTQIA+ people don't want to be seen as something that can only be talked about in a "very special episode" kind of sense. We are here, we exist, just acknowledge us the same way that you acknowledge straight couples and move on.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It will be released on April 3, 2020.