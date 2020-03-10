"The Man from Toronto": Woody Harrelson to Replace Jason Statham in Action-Comedy

Woody Harrelson is stepping in to team up with star Kevin Hart in the action-comedy The Man from Toronto. He signed to the Columbia Pictures film after Jason Statham backed out. The Expendables star insisted on making the film R-Rated, but Sony executives refused to budge, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Man from Toronto" Production Details

Harrelson is already a proven commodity with his success ironically enough in the R-rated Zombieland films. He also plays Cletus Kasady, the host of the symbiote Carnage in the upcoming Venom 2 for the studio. The story follows a case of mistaken identity after the world's deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues. Patrick Hughes directs with the screenplay provided by Robbie Fox.

Other Work

In addition to Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019, Harrelson was also in the war drama Midway for Lionsgate and The Highwaymen for Netflix. The actor made a few memorable appearances on television. He played the Carroll O'Connor role of Archie Bunker in the All in the Family segment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience for ABC. He also made two surprise appearances as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on two episodes of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Venom 2 is in post-production as is Harrelson's other upcoming 2020 film Kate for Netflix. He's currently filming Triangle of Sadness, which is slated for a 2021 release.

Hart had a successful 2019 with The Secret Life of Pets 2 for Universal, Jumanji: The Next Level for Sony. He had an uncredited cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Fatherhood is in post-production slated for a 2021 release. He's currently filming the Quibi series Die Hart.

The Man from Toronto comes to theaters on November 20.