The "Dead By Daylight" "Chains Of Hate" Update Launches Today

This morning, the Chains Of Hate update for Dead By Daylight officially launched into the game, bringing a new killer, a new survivor, and a new location. First up, the locations you'll be fighting in is the town of Glenvale. An early western outpost that saw a brutal gang war where most everyone was killed one night in a bloody shootout. Making it the ideal location for the survivors to be running around in as they try to survive the new killer, The Deathslinger. An inventor turned bounty hunter, his story is one you'll enjoy hearing about in the trailers we have for you below. Along with his weapon which is basically a harpoon shotgun.

The new survivor is Zarina Kassir, who is basically a filmmaker who came looking for the truth to what happened here and got more than she expected. Both of the sets of perks from the killer and survivor are going to be game-changers as to how people play the game. Primarily how cruel you decide to be as a killer and how much you're willing to sacrifice as a player to help the team. Enjoy the new Dead By Daylight chapter, which you can play today. You can purchase it for $8 as DLC, or as part of the Season Pass.