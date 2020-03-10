"Sword Art Online: Alicization" Gains a New Member with Genco

Sword Art Online: Alicization has been amazing so far. While it is disappointing that Kirito is on the back burner this season but other characters are getting their time to shine. One of those characters is Kirigaya Suguha who is Kirito's cousin. She had a lot to do with the shows earlier season and has given us some great action packed Sword Art Online scenes. She is currently figuring out how to help her cousin after his incident and free him from this mental prison. Genco here to give us a Leafa statue that will be perfect for all your name fans out there. This highly detailed and colored statue is a compelling piece that enhances any Sword Art Online fans collection. This Leafa pose is also from the cover illustration of volume 16 of the manga and a celebratory piece to the 10th anniversary of SAO. It looks like there will be two more beauties headed our way from Genco toys so be on the look out for them and show your anime love.

This Sword Art Online: Alicization Leafa Teraria, Earth Goddess Statue from Genco is not a low-end piece either and has a $294.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find her located here.

"The greatest pain that comes with love is loving someone you can't have."

SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION TERARIA LEAFA 1/8 PVC FIG

From Genco. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Sword Art Online comes a set of 3 Goddesses! The Goddess of The earth Terraria, Leafa, is brought to life from the cover illustration of volume 16 of the light novel. Leafa comes with a special matching base to display her together with Sinon and Asuna! be sure to collect them all!