Steve Orlando, Cian Tormey Collect the Darkhold at Marvel in June

Marvel Comics has revealed its mini-solicits they release each month before their full solicits, giving readers a tease of what's to come for the House of Ideas. In June, what's to come is a comic called Darkhold Alpha, which also happens to be the Marvel debut of Steve Orlando, who we recently learned would be leaving Wonder Woman soon. Cian Tormey provides the art with a cover by Greg Smallwood.

The story centers on the magical Marvel text The Darkhold, a favorite amongst Marvel Universe speculators because rather than variant covers, every page is ultra-rare and could fetch a high price on eBay. Imagine if it were all brought together?

Well, you don't have to imagine because that's what's happening in June. Check out the solicit below.

DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 WRITTEN BY STEVE ORLANDO WITH ART BY CIAN TORMEY AND COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD

ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD —AND LOSE YOUR MIND IN MIGHTY MARVEL FASHION! Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando makes his Marvel debut with a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold—AKA the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it—and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world's greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness.