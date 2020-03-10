Hello again, fellow mystery fans. It's almost time to venture back into our favorite city of teenage scandal: the fourth season of The CW's Riverdale.

But, before this week's episode airs, we have a sneak preview of what to expect.

This week's installment of the 'Dale promises a "classic locked room mystery" – and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) returns to reveal his almost-murderer and their motive in a very Holmes-esque way.

Jughead is back from the disappointing "dead", the Stonewall sociopaths are upset and whining (big surprise), and Betty (Lili Reinhart) promises a twist.

"Riverdale" season 4, episode 16 "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room": BACK FROM THE DEAD – Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) confront Bret (guest star Sean Depner), Donna (guest star Sarah Desjardins) and Professor DuPont (guest star Malcolm Stewart) and unravel their plan to commit the perfect murder. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen

What is this, Detective Picachu? I hope they have something good in store, because Jughead faking his death is not exactly very twisty.

Oh – in case you're out of the loop on that one, last week's episode ended with that little reveal, after planting seeds of it all episode. Way to take the boring and cliche way out, Riverdale.

Whatever dirt our little Scooby gang has on Donna (Sarah Desjardins) and the rest of the preppies better be worth it to soothe the disappointment of not getting undead Jughead.

What? I can still dream, right? Maybe the zombie apocalypse comes to Riverdale this episode!

Will Jughead be cleared of all plagiarism accusations and let back into Yale? Will Betty's acceptance to Yale still hold (if it was even real to begin with)? Will we have to sit through the same rote storylines from Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) this week as well?

Zombies or not (likely not), Jughead, Betty, and other non-Jughead characters are back Wednesday night on The CW.