"Pulp Fiction" Come to Life with Vincent Vega Figure from Star Ace

Pulp Fiction is a cult classic film and the story telling was something unique and special. Quentin Tarantino gave us a very stage story with this film but also created some iconic characters like the hitmen Jules and Vincent. Star Ace Toys brought us figures of these two before back in 2017 and one of them is back! Vincent Vega is here once again and is ready for a night on the town with this ponytailed version of his character. The figure shows high John Travolta likeness which is a huge plus and is packed with accessories. He comes with a cigarette, briefcase, trenchcoat, gun, and much more. There is even a deluxe version of this Pulp Fiction character that will include house accessories from his time at Mia Wallace's place. This figure balances the right amount of detail and accessories that can fill any Pulp Fiction fans void.

The Pulp Fiction Vincent Vega Pony Tail Figure is set to go live later today and you can find that link here. The standard edition Vincent is priced at $237.99 with deluxe edition with the extra accessories is set at $298.99. The additional accessory set that includes the couch and reel is priced at $79.99.

"So you're gonna go out there, drink your drink, say "Goodnight, I've had a very lovely evening", go home, jerk off. And that's all you're gonna do."

Vincent Vega "Pony Tail Version" 1/6 Scale Figure

Pulp Fiction – Vincent Vega "Pony Tail Version" 1/6 Scale Figure

Quentin Tarantino changed narrative film with his revolutionary crime film, Pulp Fiction. This figure of Vincent Vega is from the memorable sequence in the film where Vega is tasked with showing his boss's wife a good time, without taking advantage! Star Ace brings this version of Vincent Vega dressed for his "date" to life as a fully realized sixth scale figure featuring a movie-accurate likeness of John Travolta with ponytail, and various accessories from the film, such as the mysterious briefcase, his overcoat, and his always present cigarette!

Pulp Fiction – Vincent Vega "Pony Tail Version" 1/6 Scale Figure Deluxe Version

Quentin Tarantino changed narrative film with his revolutionary crime film, Pulp Fiction. This figure of Vincent Vega is from the memorable sequence in the film where Vega is tasked with showing his boss's wife a good time, without taking advantage! Star Ace brings this version of Vincent Vega dressed for his "date" to life as a fully realized sixth scale figure featuring a movie-accurate likeness of John Travolta with ponytail, and various accessories from the film, such as the mysterious briefcase, his overcoat, and his always present cigarette! The deluxe version of the figure also includes the white couch and the reel-to-reel tape deck from Mia Wallace's living room.

Pulp Fiction – Vincent Vega "Pony Tail Version" Accessory Set

This 1/6 scale Accessory Set includes the white couch and the reel-to-reel tape deck from Mia Wallace's living room featured in Pulp Fiction. Action Figure Not Included.