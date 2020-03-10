"Phantasy Star Online 2" Announces Open Beta For March 17th

SEGA revealed this week that North America will be getting a chance to try out Phantasy Star Online 2 in an open beta starting on March 17th, 2020. After having a successful closed beta, the devs are now opening it up for anyone on the Xbox One to get in on the action. Starting next Tuesday at 5pm PDT. All you have to do is go sign up for the Open Beta on the Microsoft Store. Once you're registered, you can begin downloading the client at 10am PDT on March 16th. Here are some details from the devs of what you can expect in this beta.

The Open Beta will include fully localized text and character voices in English. On first-time login, players will receive a variety of weapons including swords, assault rifles, rods, and gunblades as well as consumable items to get started. In addition to the immersive original PSO2 story, the North American version will also include the most-up-to-date balancing and quality-of-life improvements from the Japanese service. Players will be able to choose from four races and nine classes and explore up to fourteen locations while tackling various missions and collecting Xbox One Achievements. They can also take a break from questing by playing one of the many Casino Mini-Games, chilling in the Alliance Quarters, or attending all-new Live Stage Events.